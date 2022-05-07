Azeri military shooting attack suppressed by Armenian countermeasures

YEREVAN, MAY 7, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Ministry of Defense issued a statement on the latest Azerbaijani shooting attack that wounded a worker at the Sotk gold mine in Armenia’s Gegharkunik Province.

The Ministry of Defense said that the Azerbaijani military also targeted the Armenian military positions nearby.

“On May 7, around 13:50, the Azerbaijani military units opened fire from various caliber small arms at the Armenian military positions deployed in the eastern direction of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, as well as in the direction of the Sotk gold mine, which resulted in one of the workers of the mine sustaining a gunshot wound. His life is not in danger. The Azerbaijani military shooting was suppressed by countermeasures. As of 16:30 the situation at the Armenian-Azerbaijani border is relatively stable,” the Armenian Ministry of Defense said.