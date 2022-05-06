All issues must be solved in constitutional field – Russian MFA on current domestic political situation in Armenia

YEREVAN, MAY 6, ARMENPRESS. The ongoing protests in Armenia are the country’s internal affair, and Russia is interested in the stable, peaceful and secure development of its ally, Russian Foreign Ministry Deputy Spokesman Alexey Zaitsev said at a press conference.

“We believe that all domestic political issues must be solved exclusively in legal and constitutional field, in accordance with the democratic procedures. As for connecting the ongoing developments with the Armenian-Azerbaijani settlement process, as we understand, the talk is not about the attitude of the opposition towards the trilateral agreements reached, but about the perception of this of that statement of the leadership of Armenia”, he said.

Alexey Zaitsev said that Russia is always committed to actively assisting the settlement of the relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan, first of all through the implementation of all the provisions of the 2020 November 9, 2021 January 11 and November 26 trilateral statements, as well as through the signing of the peace treaty between Yerevan and Baku.