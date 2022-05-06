FM Mirzoyan presents Armenia’s position on NK conflict’s peaceful settlement to US Senator Menendez

YEREVAN, MAY 6, ARMENPRESS. Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan met with US Senator, Chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee Bob Menendez during his working visit in Washington D.C., the foreign ministry said in a press release.

Member of the Committee, Senator Jim Risch also attended the meeting.

The sides touched upon the agenda of the Armenian-American relations, as well as the security situation around Armenia and Artsakh, and a number of issues relating to regional security.

The sides praised also the achievements registered in the Armenian-American diplomatic relations over the past 30 years. The Armenian FM highlighted the importance of the US support to Armenia’s ongoing reforms, strengthening of democracy, economy development, as well as touched upon the significance of the agreements reached during the visit.

At the meeting FM Mirzoyan also highly valued the contribution of Senator Menendez to the adoption of the Senate resolution on the recognition of the Armenian Genocide.

The Armenian FM also presented the humanitarian situation in Nagorno Karabakh and the position of Armenia over the peaceful settlement of the NK conflict. In this context the impermissibility of provocation of tension by Azerbaijan was emphasized.

The sides stressed the necessity for repatriation of Armenian prisoners of war and civilian captives held in Azerbaijan.

Ararat Mirzoyan also presented the latest developments in the Armenia-Turkey normalization process.

Ararat Mirzoyan handed over the Friendship Order to Bob Menendez, who was awarded on the 30th anniversary of the establishment of Armenia-US diplomatic relations, for his significant contributions to the development and strengthening of the Armenian-American friendly relations.