We see solution to NK conflict by ensuring security – Secretary of Security Council

YEREVAN, MAY 5, ARMENPRESS. Signing a peace treaty with Azerbaijan means that a solution to the Nagorno Karabakh conflict should also be found, the Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia Armen Grigoryan told reporters when asked on the status of Artsakh.

When asked to comment on political analysts’ views that a peace treaty with Azerbaijan would mean the withdrawal of Russian peacekeeping forces from Artsakh and recognition of Artsakh’s remaining part as part of Azerbaijan, Grigoryan answered that it is difficult to say what the political analysts mean while making such claims.

“We see the solution to the conflict with ensuring security, the security of our compatriots living in NK, as well as ensuring rights. The status must be determined accordingly. Guarantees of ensuring security will also be there, and at this moment we don’t know what kind of guarantees will exist from an institutional perspective, we will discuss this during negotiations and if we reach any decision and see that the security of our compatriots will definitely be ensured we will give consent to it,” Grigoryan said.