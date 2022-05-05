Pashinyan comments on rumors on how government became owner of Zangezur Copper and Molybdenum Combine

YEREVAN, MAY 5, ARMENPRESS. During today’s Cabinet meeting Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan commented on the rumors about how the government became the owner of the Zangezur Copper and Molybdenum Combine.

“Some consider this a suspicious, corruption deal. This is very surprising. If any ruler or a ruler’s cousin became the owner of that property with offshore, no one would worry, as it always happened, but when the state acquired property seems doubtful, I don’t know why.

What is suspicious? An investor, who acquired share from the old shareholders, decided to make a donation to Armenia, and Armenia gratefully accepted that donation”, the PM said.

Recently in the Parliament the Prime Minister said that “the Republic of Armenia, the people are the owner of the Zangezur Copper and Molybdenum Combine”.