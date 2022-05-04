Finance minister holds meeting with EU ambassador

YEREVAN, MAY 4, ARMENPRESS. Finance Minister Tigran Khachatryan held a meeting with the Head of the EU Delegation to Armenia Andrea Wiktorin.

The EU Delegation Head of Cooperation Section Frank Hess also participated in the meeting.

Khachatryan attached importance to the activities of the EU in Armenia, and presented the macroeconomic situation in the country and addressed possible risks and impacts on the Armenian economy in the context of regional developments.

Ambassador Wiktorin underscored that the EU always shares the challenges facing Armenia and is ready to continue providing support to the Armenian government, and presented details from the ongoing EU projects in Armenia.

Ambassador Wiktorin praised the Armenian government’s efforts directed at strengthening the Armenia-EU cooperation and expanding the partnership circle.

The course of implementation of the Armenia-EU CEPA, the content and goals of ongoing reforms were also discussed.