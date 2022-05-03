Armenia among 10 countries with lowest crime rates in the world
YEREVAN, MAY 3, ARMENPRESS. Armenia is among the top ten countries having the lowest crime rate as of March 3, 2022 according to World Population Review independent international organization, the Prosecutor-General of Armenia Artur Davtyan said in parliament.
Armenia has lower crime rates than all other CIS countries and most of European countries.
