President of Artsakh, AUA delegation discuss development of education

STEPANAKERT, MAY 3, ARMENPRESS. President of the Republic of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan received today the delegation of the American University of Armenia (AUA) led by Vice President of Operations Ashot Ghazaryan, the Presidential Office said.

During the meeting issues relating to the development of education in Artsakh were discussed. In this context the mutual readiness on effectively utilizing the University’s potential was highlighted.

President Arayik Harutyunyan thanked the AUA executives for assisting in the construction of the new building of the Artsakh university, as well as in acquiring necessary equipment.