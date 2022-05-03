Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   3 May

169 protesters detained as of 15:00 in Armenia

YEREVAN, MAY 3, ARMENPRESS. 155 protesters were detained by police in Yerevan as of 15:00 amid the civil disobedience actions initiated by the opposition, police said.

Another 8 people were detained in Gegharkunik Province and 6 in Ararat Province.








