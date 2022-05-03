‘I came here to strengthen relations between Japan and Armenia’ - Parliamentary Vice-Minister for Foreign Affairs

YEREVAN, MAY 3, ARMENPRESS. This year Armenia and Japan are celebrating the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations. On this occasion, a delegation led by Parliamentary Vice-Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan Taro Honda arrived in Armenia on a two-day friendly visit.

Mr. Taro Honda told Armenpress that he arrived in Armenia to strengthen the bilateral relations between Japan and Armenia.

“This year marks the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Japan and Armenia, and I came here to strengthen the bilateral relations between Japan and Armenia. Armenia is very far from Japan, and we are not so well aware of the Armenian culture and traditions, therefore, I hope that we will be able to contribute to the development of bilateral relations through bilateral exchanges”, he said in an interview to Armenpress.

Accompanied by Ambassador of Japan to Armenia Masanori Fukushima, the Japanese delegation visited today the IT center in the village of Ghukasavan in Ararat province. The center has been established with the financial support of the Japanese government.

The diplomatic relations between Armenia and Japan were established on September 7, 1992. Protocol on establishment of diplomatic relations between Japan and Armenia was signed on that day. So far, Armenia and Japan have signed and adopted 10 statements and agreements.

Reporting by Aram Sargsyan