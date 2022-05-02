Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   2 May

244 protesters detained in Yerevan for blocking streets

YEREVAN, MAY 2, ARMENPRESS. The number of detained protesters who are blocking streets in Yerevan grew to 244 as of 14:00, police told ARMENPRESS.

The anti-government protesters are detained for failure to obey the lawful order of the police.








