Armenian PM congratulates leaders of Arab countries on Eid al-Fitr religious holiday

YEREVAN, MAY 2, ARMENPRESS. On the occasion of Eid al-Fitr, a religious holiday celebrated by Muslims worldwide, Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan sent congratulatory letters to the President and the Prime Minister of Egypt, the President, the Vice President and the Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates, the King of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, the Emir of Kuwait, the President and the Prime Minister of Syria, the President of Tunisia, the Prime Minister of Iraq, the Prime Minister of Lebanon, the Emir and the President of the Council of Ministers of Qatar, the Armenian PM’s Office said.

In his congratulatory letters the Armenian PM wished those leaders good health and happiness, and their peoples – lasting peace and welfare.