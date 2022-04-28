Next meeting of Armenia-Russia-Azerbaijan deputy prime ministerial working group to take place in near future- Zakharova

YEREVAN, APRIL 28, ARMENPRESS. The next session of the Armenia-Russia-Azerbaijan deputy prime ministerial working group dealing with unblocking of transportation communications in the region will take place in the near future, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a press briefing.

She said that Russia considers the high-level trilateral agreements as a base for moving forward the process of settling the Armenian-Azerbaijani relations and continues the active work with Yerevan and Baku in all directions, including in the unblocking of economic and transportation ties, the launch of the demarcation process of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border and the agreement over a peace treaty.

“The communication unblocking issues were discussed during the April 26 meeting of Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev. An agreement has been reached with the Armenian and Azerbaijani sides on holding the next session of the trilateral working group chaired by the deputy prime ministers in the future. As for border issues, contacts are planned in Baku by the end of this week at a foreign ministry level”, she said.

Zakharova said the Russian side records that Armenia and Azerbaijan are ready to meet halfway with each other, and informed that trilateral contacts are being developed on this topic.

“It’s obvious that the real work in different formats gives a result. We are in the existing formats and see that the work is underway there. We attach great importance to the formats and fulfillment of the documents which together give a real result. Civilians, economic operators and the region in general feel that result”, she said.