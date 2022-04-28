Armenia, WHO sign cooperation agreement promoting healthcare services

YEREVAN, APRIL 28, ARMENPRESS. Minister of Healthcare Anahit Avanesyan and the World Health Organization (WHO) Regional Director for Europe Hans Henri P. Kluge signed a two-year cooperation agreement aimed at high-quality health care and effective protection from health emergencies for everyone.

The agreement defines the WHO-Armenia 2022-2023 cooperation priorities, the purpose of which is to support the Armenian healthcare ministry in reaching the national healthcare goals by closely cooperating with the civil society and other partners.

The agreement is based on the achievements recorded during the many years of partnership between WHO and Armenia, including the anti-smoking campaign, the emergency response readiness, effective response to COVID-19 and mental health.

“With this agreement, health is becoming more priority in Armenia’s agenda and its importance is being highlighted as a fundamental human right and a key priority for development for a better economy, peace and security,” Kluge said, noting that the cooperation with Armenia has been productive.