No document on Artsakh’s status being discussed at the moment – President Harutyunyan

YEREVAN, APRIL 25, ARMENPRESS. An expanded Cabinet meeting took place on April 25 in Artsakh, chaired by President Arayik Harutyunyan.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the Office of the President of Artsakh, the Head of State presented the military-political situation in the Republic, the latest developments around Artsakh, in particular, in the context of the recent meetings with the participation of the Armenian PM in Moscow and Brussels. The President stressed that at this stage no document on the status of Artsakh is being discussed and there is a clear agreement with the Armenian PM that in case of any discussion on the future status of Artsakh at the international level, the position of the Armenian side must be agreed with the opinion of the authorities and the people of the Artsakh Republic.

Touching upon the issues related to the cooperation between the two Armenian republics, President Harutyunyan noted that in the post-war period the need for Artsakh to have closer ties with the public administration systems of Armenia and to increase the efficiency of cooperation with the partner agencies of Armenia has increased. In this context, the President instructed the members of the government to take the initiative, emphasizing that steps will be taken at the state level to further strengthen these ties.