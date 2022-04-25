Armenian Defense Minister, Kazakh ambassador discuss expansion of cooperation

YEREVAN, APRIL 25, ARMENPRESS. Minister of Defense of Armenia Suren Papikyan held a meeting with the Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Armenia Bolat Imanbayev and the Kazakh embassy’s military attaché.

Papikyan briefed the ambassador on the situation in the region and the developments in Armenia’s border regions, the Defense Ministry said.

Issues of the Armenian-Kazakh cooperation in the defense sector were discussed, namely the directions for further expanding partnership and the course and timeframes of planned events in multilateral formats.

Views were exchanged around regional and international security issues.