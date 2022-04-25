Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   25 April

Armenia’s Secretary of Security Council to visit UK

YEREVAN, APRIL 25, ARMENPRESS. Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia Armen Grigoryan will visit London on April 26.

Grigoryan’s office said that he will have a number of meetings during the working visit.

 








