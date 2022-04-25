Armenia’s Secretary of Security Council to visit UK
YEREVAN, APRIL 25, ARMENPRESS. Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia Armen Grigoryan will visit London on April 26.
Grigoryan’s office said that he will have a number of meetings during the working visit.
- 13:39 Armenia’s economic activity index grows 9,6% in January-March 2022
- 13:33 Unfulfilled debt towards Armenians and the world-Romanian legislator calls for official recognition of Armenian Genocide
- 13:15 Armenia’s Secretary of Security Council to visit UK
- 12:51 Russia to maintain preferential price formation for Armenia in gas supply
- 12:47 Russia appreciates Armenia’s balanced position over Ukraine – foreign ministry
- 12:31 Russian companies to participate in modernization of Yerevan metro
- 12:22 Russia expresses support to peace treaty process between Armenia and Azerbaijan
- 12:17 Second meeting of 3+3 under preparation, says Russian foreign ministry
- 11:47 Fire breaks out at oil depot in Russia’s Bryansk
- 11:28 Uruguay’s Foreign Minister condemns Turkish FM for ultranationalist salute at Armenian demonstrators
- 11:12 Armenian Healthcare Ministry reports 3 new cases of coronavirus
- 11:00 Armenian counter-intelligence arrests serviceman for high treason
- 10:57 Armenian PM congratulates France’s Macron on re-election, vows support in jointly overcoming all challenges
- 10:47 Armenia and Azerbaijan agree on structure of commission for delimitation, border security - MFA
- 10:44 US to allocate $713 million in military aid for Ukraine, 15 other countries — AP
- 10:14 “I’m so proud that America recognizes the Armenian Genocide” – Kim Kardashian
- 10:07 25% of students at Yerevan State Medical University are foreigners as international demand grows
- 00:14 PM Pashinyan congratulates France’s Macron on re-election
- 04.24-20:49 Nationalist gesture of Turkish FM in no way contributes to establishment of dialogue between the two peoples –Aghajanyan
- 04.24-20:30 Biden should move from recognizing the Armenian Genocide to concrete actions - ANCA
- 04.24-19:35 Demands of the Armenian people must get a new emphasis and scale – Catholicos Aram I
- 04.24-18:45 Ambassador of India pays tribute to the memory of the victims of the Armenian Genocide
- 04.24-18:39 Last year’s "Aurora" laureate will provide $ 250,000 to programs implemented in Artsakh
- 04.24-18:22 Turkey not only denies the genocide, but also has a very provocative position – Political party of Cyprus
- 04.24-18:18 2022 Aurora Humanitarians Announced in Yerevan, one of them will become the Prize Laureate
21:43, 04.19.2022
2192 views Armenian PM, Russian President sum up the results of the meeting with a joint statement
17:35, 04.24.2022
2015 views Uruguay foreign ministry summons Turkish ambassador over Cavusoglu’s ultranationalist salute at Armenians
14:20, 04.20.2022
1709 views An agreement reached over several important issues during meeting with Putin, says Pashinyan
16:52, 04.19.2022
1634 views Pashinyan-Putin meeting underway in Moscow
17:25, 04.23.2022
1534 views Garo Paylan submits bill recognizing the Armenian Genocide to the Turkish parliament