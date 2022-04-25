“I’m so proud that America recognizes the Armenian Genocide” – Kim Kardashian
YEREVAN, APRIL 25, ARMENPRESS. Reality TV star and entrepreneur Kim Kardashian issued a statement on the occasion of the 107th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide.
“Today is the 107th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide. Let’s all stand together & remember the 1.5 million people who were massacred. I’m so proud that America recognizes the Armenian Genocide. Never Forget,” Kardashian tweeted, sharing photos of the Tsitsernakaberd Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan.
