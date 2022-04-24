International recognition of Armenian Genocide serves to strengthening security guarantees of region – FM Mirzoyan

YEREVAN, APRIL 24, ARMENPRESS. Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan released a statement on Twitter on the occasion of the 107th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide.

“We bow in memory of Holy Martyrs of the Armenian Genocide and stress that agenda of international recognition of Armenian Genocide serves to strengthening system of security guarantees in region, suppressing aspirations for new ethnic cleansing, preventing recurrence of such crimes against humanity in world,” Mirzoyan said.