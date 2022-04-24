US encourages parties to avoid hostile and threatening language – Ambassador Tracy on NK conflict

YEREVAN, APRIL 24, ARMENPRESS. The United States is committed to seeking and supporting a peaceful resolution of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict as a Co-Chair of the OSCE Minsk Group and as a friend and partner of Armenia, United States Ambassador to Armenia Lynne Tracy told reporters at the Tsitsernakaberd memorial.

“We are committed to seeking and supporting a peaceful resolution of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict as a Co-Chair of the Minsk Group as well as our capacity as the United States and a friend and partner of Armenia. And I would just point to the last few months, when Secretary Blinken has had multiple phone calls with leaders in the region as we have urged de-escalation of the situation around Nagorno Karabakh and have encouraged the leaders to be in contact and to seek a peaceful negotiation. And I think you remember that on March 25th we expressed our deep concern about irresponsible troop movements of Azerbaijan and of the need to avoid escalatory measures. And we encourage parties to avoid hostile and threatening language which doesn’t serve the interest of peace,” she said.