Military insurance fund launches In Memoriam donation campaign

YEREVAN, APRIL 22, ARMENPRESS. The Insurance Foundation for Servicemen has launched the “In Memoriam” donation campaign ahead of April 24.

The foundation’s PR manager Ani Harutyunyan said at a press conference that those willing can make donations to the foundation and pay tribute to the memory of an individual fallen serviceman and support the fallen troops and their families.

Those making donations will receive a certificate through email.

Donations can be done at the fund’s website.

 








