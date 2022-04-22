Armenia's Erik Israyelyan wins gold at European Youth Boxing Championship
YEREVAN, APRIL 22, ARMENPRESS. Armenian boxer Erik Israyelyan (60kg) won gold at the European Youth Boxing Championship in Bulgaria.
In the final bout Israyelyan defeated Bulgaria’s Kiril Barisov and became champion.
Team Armenia’s Ares Hakobyan was also competing at the championship and took silver in the 67kg division.
- 11:10 Armenian Healthcare Ministry reports 9 new cases of COVID-19
- 11:09 Armenia's Erik Israyelyan wins gold at European Youth Boxing Championship
- 10:45 Lazio reportedly interested in signing Mkhitaryan
- 10:07 Town of Dilijan to host GASTROFEST festival
- 09:51 Series of events planned in Istanbul for Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day
- 09:26 European Stocks - 21-04-22
- 09:25 US stocks down - 21-04-22
- 09:23 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 21-04-22
- 09:22 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices Down - 21-04-22
- 09:20 Oil Prices - 21-04-22
- 04.21-21:03 USA, France have not expressed readiness to resume the work of the Minsk Group Co-Chairs – Zakharova
- 04.21-20:47 Greek-Armenian ties are very strong - Gioulekas participates in event dedicated to Armenian Genocide anniversary
- 04.21-20:15 USA bans Russian ships from approaching US ports
- 04.21-19:16 An unknown person alerts about bomb on the plane fling from Yerevan to Moscow
- 04.21-18:31 Chairman of Foreign Affairs Committee of the French Senate takes part in the Armenian Genocide commemoration ceremony
- 04.21-17:20 Asian Stocks up - 21-04-22
- 04.21-16:05 U.S. city of Southfield proclaims April 24 Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day
- 04.21-15:27 Opera theater to organize commemoration concert ahead of Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day
- 04.21-15:19 Nizhny Novgorod TV tower lit up in Armenian flag colors
- 04.21-15:14 Speaker of Parliament Alen Simonyan holds meeting with Jordanian legislators
- 04.21-15:00 Square in Nimes, France renamed in honor of Armenian Genocide victims
- 04.21-13:31 Armenian, Lithuanian and Israeli boxing teams hold training camp in Tsaghkadzor
- 04.21-12:00 Arabic translation of poetry collection by Edward Militonyan published in Damascus
- 04.21-11:35 Russia takes full control of Mariupol – Defense Minister
- 04.21-11:08 Coronavirus: 6 new cases, no deaths in past 24 hours in Armenia
21:06, 04.15.2022
2527 views Azerbaijan violates line of contact in Artsakh – Russian MoD
21:43, 04.19.2022
1909 views Armenian PM, Russian President sum up the results of the meeting with a joint statement
16:07, 04.16.2022
1782 views Azerbaijani forces entirely withdrawn to initial positions near Seysulan, Artsakh
09:00, 04.15.2022
1558 views Armenia offers Turkey to open border for diplomatic passport holders as first step, but Ankara is delaying
20:40, 04.15.2022
1542 views PM Pashinyan hosts prominent academician Yuri Hovhannisyan and Director of the JINR Grigory Trubnikov