U.S. city of Southfield proclaims April 24 Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day
16:05, 21 April, 2022
YEREVAN, APRIL 21, ARMENPRESS. The City of Southfield of the U.S. state of Michigan proclaimed April 24th as Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day, the Armenian National Committee of Michigan reported.
“The cycle of the genocide will continue unless we bring the perpetrators to justice,” the Armenian National Committee of Michigan said.
The proclamation was signed by Mayor Kenson J. Siver.
