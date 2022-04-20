Russian minister highlights participation of Komitas Quartet in Days of Armenian Culture in Russia  

YEREVAN, APRIL 20, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sport Vahram Dumanyan met with Russian Minister of Culture Olga Lyubimova in Moscow on April 19, the Armenian ministry said.

The Russian Deputy Minister of Culture Alla Manilova also attended the meeting.

During the meeting minister Dumanyan expressed readiness to develop the cultural dialogue, promote the cultural contacts and implement joint cultural programs between the two countries.

Minister Olga Lyubimova highly appreciated the regular performances of Armenian singers and bands in Russia and highlighted the meeting which is taking place within the framework of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Armenia and Russia.

The meeting sides also discussed the Cultural Days of Armenia in Russia which is expected to be held this year. The Russian Minister proposed to hold the opening of the event on June 10 in Moscow’s State Academic Philharmonic. She particularly attached importance to the participation of the Komitas State String Quartet to the event and stated that the organizers of the two sides are in constant contact with each other for holding the event at a high level.

The Armenian minister highlighted expanding the cultural cooperation between the two friendly countries and for that purpose the signing of the 2022-2025 cultural cooperation program between the two ministries which clearly determines the key directions of the upcoming years. He expressed the ministry’s readiness to host the Spiritual Cultural Days of Russia in Armenia in 2022.

The Russian minister invited her Armenian counterpart to attend the annual St. Petersburg International Cultural Forum and the concert of talented youth organized by the St. Petersburg Music House.

The aforementioned cultural cooperation program was signed during the meeting.

At the end of the meeting Vahram Dumanyan invited Olga Lyubimova to visit Armenia, expecting that the visit will take place on September 5-10, 2022, within the framework of the “Starmus Festival VI: 50 Years on Mars”.