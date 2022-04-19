Armenian Prime Minister arrives in Russia on two-day official visit

MOSCOW, APRIL 19, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan arrived in Russia on a two-day official visit.

The Armenian PM was welcomed by Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko and Head of the State Protocol Department at the Russian Foreign Ministry Igor Bogdashev at the airport, Armenpress correspondent reports.

Within the framework of the visit, Prime Minister Pashinyan will hold a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The leaders of the two countries will discuss issues related to the further development of the Armenian-Russian strategic-allied relations. Reference will be made to the implementation process of the trilateral statements of the leaders of Armenia, Russia and Azerbaijan on November 9, 2020, January 11 and November 26, 2021.

On April 20, Nikol Pashinyan will also meet with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, Chairman of the Russian State Duma Vyacheslav Volodin, and Chairwoman of the Federation Council of the Russian Federation Valentina Matviyenko.

The Prime Minister is also scheduled to visit Nizhny Novgorod.

