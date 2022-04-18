Turkey’s main opposition party leader visits Hrant Dink Foundation

YEREVAN, APRIL18, ARMENPRESS. Leader of the main opposition party – the Republican People’s Party (CHP) in Turkey Kemal Kılıçdaroglu visited the Hrant Dink Foundation together with a group of teammates and the representatives of the party’s Istanbul branch.

Kemal Kılıçdaroglu and his team members met with Hrant Dink’s widow Rakel Dink and the leaders of the Foundation.

During a press conference following the meeting, Kemal Kılıçdaroglu said their main fight is going to be against the dark circles. “Yes, the murderer of Hrant Dink is known, is arrested, but we must fight and find the real murderers”, he said.