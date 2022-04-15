Armenia starts paying in rubles for Russian gas

YEREVAN, APRIL 15, ARMENPRESS. Armenia started to pay for Russian gas in rubles, the Armenian Minister of Economy Vahan Kerobyan told RBK.

“We must move towards national currencies. There is progress from the Russian side in this direction,” he added.

According to Kerobyan, the last several payments were done in rubles, but with respective currency exchange rate. According to him the price formation is taking place in dollars but the payment is done in rubles.

Gazprom official representative Sergey Kupriyanov confirmed this information.

“Indeed, for already several years the Gazprom contract on supplying gas to Armenia provides for paying in rubles for the gas, and this opportunity is being used,” he said.