Zakharova informs about the continuation of Russian-Ukrainian negotiations in online format

YEREVAN, 13 APRIL, ARMENPRESS. Russia and Ukraine continue the negotiations in online format, ARMENPRESS informs, official representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia Maria Zakharova announced during the briefing.



“The Russian-Ukrainian negotiations concerning the agreement on the resolution of the situation in Ukraine continues. These are held in online format.” she announced.



Zakharova expressed the opinion that the Ukrainian delegation “makes efforts not to reach agreements but to just delay the negotiations.”