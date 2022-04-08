Greek MP condemns the fact that Armenian POWs are still held in Azerbaijan

YEREVAN, APRIL 8, ARMENPRESS. Chairman of the Armenian parliamentary standing committee on European integration affairs Arman Yeghoyan and chief of staff-secretary general at the Parliament Vahan Naribekyan discussed in Athens the current situation in and around Artsakh, as well as the instable geopolitical situation with the Chairman of the standing committee on national defense and foreign affairs of the Parliament of Greece Konstantinos Gkioulekas, the Armenian Parliament’s press service said.

The Greek Member of Parliament attached importance to the issue of preserving cultural heritage, condemned the fact that Armenian prisoners of war are still held in Azerbaijan and in this context stressed the importance of an adequate response by the international community.

The sides touched upon the historic course of the Armenian-Greek warm relations and expressed confidence that the ties between the two brotherly peoples will further deepen. Mr. Gkioulekas congratulated the Armenian delegation on the election of the President of Armenia, and conveyed the greetings of the Speaker of Parliament and the members of the committee led by him.

The sides also talked about the Armenian Diaspora, its role and potential.

Armenian Ambassador to Greece Tigran Mkrtchyan also attended the meeting and delivered remarks.

The visit is carried out with the joint efforts of the Armenian, Greek and Italian parliaments within the framework of the EU-funded Twinning project.