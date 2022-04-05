PM Pashinyan leaves for Brussels on a working visit

YEREVAN, APRIL 5, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan left for Brussels on a two-day working visit, ARMENPRESS was informed from the Office of the Prime Minister.

The Prime Minister will have a private conversation with the President of the European Council Charles Michel. The trilateral meeting of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, the President of the European Council Charles Michel and the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyes is scheduled in Brussels.