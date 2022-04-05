NATO not planning to send armed forces and air forces to Ukraine. Stoltenberg

YEREVAN, 5 APRIL, ARMENPRESS. NATO is not going to send its armed forces and air force to Ukraine, ARMENPRESS reports, “Interafax” informed , citing the announcement of Secretary General of NATO Jens Stoltenberg.



“The allies agree that we should not send armed forces of NATO to Ukraine and should not send airplanes to air space of Ukraine”, he said.



He emphasized that the alliance is of that position because “is responsible for preventing war between Russia and NATO”.



At the same time, according to Stoltenberg, ministers of foreign affairs of NATO countries on 6-7 of April meeting will discuss what kind of other support they will be able to provide to Ukraine.



He reminded that the alliance provides military, financial and humanitarian support to Kyiv.