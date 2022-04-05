Russian military base in Armenia holds training flights involving Mi-8MVT and Ka-52 gunships

YEREVAN, APRIL 5, ARMENPRESS. Pilots of the Mi-8MVT and Ka-52 gunships of the Russian military base in Armenia held training flights in high mountainous terrain, the Russian Southern Military District’s press service said.

The pilots of the helicopters carried out a number of difficult objectives in both daytime and nighttime flights.

The engineering crews of the base held maintenance trainings.

More than 130 servicemen and 50 military equipment were involved in the training.