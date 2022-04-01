Pashinyan, Putin discuss tense situation in Nagorno Karabakh

YEREVAN, 1 APRIL, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan held a phone talk with President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin, ARMENPRESS was informed from the Office of the Prime Minister.

The sides discussed issues related to the steps being taken aimed at ensuring security and stability in Nagorno Karabakh, the tense situation caused by the invasion of the Azerbaijani units into the area of responsibility of the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Nagorno Karabakh.

The need for full implementation of the agreements reached by the trilateral statements signed by the leaders of Armenia, Russia and Azerbaijan on November 9, 2020, January 11 and November 26, 2021 was reaffirmed.