Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   30 March

South Ossetia intends to take legal steps to join Russia

South Ossetia intends to take legal steps to join Russia

YEREVAN, 30 MARCH, ARMENPRESS. The authorities of South Ossetia will take legal steps to join Russia in the near future, ARMENPRESS reports President of South Osetia Anatoli Bibilov said.

“I think unification with Russia is our strategic goal. We will take appropriate legal steps in the near future. The Republic of South Ossetia will be part of its historical homeland, Russia," he said.








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]