“Relatively calm” – Artsakh Speaker of Parliament on frontline situation

YEREVAN, MARCH 30, ARMENPRESS. The situation at the Artsakh frontline is currently relatively calm, the Speaker of Parliament of Artsakh Artur Tovmasyan said during a parliament session on March 30.

“We can now initiate in an unconstrained manner and in calm conditions the bills which I will now present to you for approval,” the Speaker said.

Earlier on March 30 the Artsakh authorities also issued a statement noting that no significant ceasefire violations were recorded overnight March 29-30 at the line of contact. However, the Azerbaijani troops haven’t yet withdrawn from Karaglukh.