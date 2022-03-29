Eurovision 2022: Armenia’s Rosa Linn to perform at first semi-final’s end
YEREVAN, MARCH 29, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s Rosa Linn will take the stage at the Eurovision 2022 International Song Contest at the first semi-final on May 10 under number 17 in Turin.
The second semi-final will take place on May 12, and the final on May 14.
Rosa Linn will perform her song Snap.
