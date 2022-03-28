Gas supply restored in Artsakh

YEREVAN, MARCH 28, ARMENPRESS. Gas supply in Artsakh has been restored, ARMENPRESS was informed from its sources in Artsakh.

The gas supply to the Republic of Artsakh was stopped on the night of March 7-8 due to damage to the gas pipeline entering to Artsakh from the Republic of Artsakh. A few days later, the gas supply was restored, but on the evening of March 21, the Azerbaijani authorities again disrupted the gas supply to Artsakh, depriving the population of Artsakh of the heating resource in very cold weather conditions. The Artsakh authorities issued a statement stating that talks with the Azerbaijani side are underway to restore gas supplies with the support of Russian peacekeepers.