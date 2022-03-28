Parliament Speaker invites Kazakhstan’s Senate President to pay official visit to Armenia

YEREVAN, MARCH 28, ARMENPRESS. The delegation led by Speaker of Parliament of Armenia Alen Simonyan is in the city of Almaty of Kazakhstan on a two-day visit from March 28 to take part in the meeting dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the CIS Inter-Parliamentary Assembly, the Parliament’s press service said.

Speaker Alen Simonyan met with the Speaker of the Senate (upper house) of the Parliament of Kazakhstan Maulen Ashimbayev within the framework of the visit.

After the mutual greetings the Armenian Speaker of Parliament thanked his Kazakh counterpart for the hospitality and congratulated him on the 30th anniversary of the establishment of the diplomatic relations between the two countries. The heads of parliaments have documented that the Armenian-Kazakh ties are directed to the mutually beneficial and perspective cooperation in the spheres of politics, economy and culture. Alen Simonyan noted that Armenia and Kazakhstan persistently develop the political cooperation, activate the inter-state contacts for reaching the bilateral relational to a qualitatively new level.

The Speaker of the Senate of the Parliament of Kazakhstan highlighted with gratitude the role of Armenia as a chairing state in the CSTO in operatively responding in the military clashes happened in Kazakhstan in January and showing joint support with the allies.

During the meeting the provocative actions of the Azerbaijani forces in Artsakh and the facts of invading the sovereign area of Armenia were discussed. Alen Simonyan underlined that once again Azerbaijan violated the 9 November 2020 trilateral statement, because of which there are victims and wounded. Alen Simonyan characterized the situation of the region as a deep humanitarian crisis, expressing hope that Kazakhstan, as an ally would have an impact on Azerbaijan.

The sides highlighted the active cooperation of the legislative bodies in the relations of the two states through the Parliamentary Friendship Groups. At the meeting the problems of more than 15.000 Armenians residing in Kazakhstan were touched upon. The Senate of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan has assured that the Armenians living in Kazakhstan are completely involved in the social-cultural, economic and educational spheres, and the Armenian community is considered to be exemplary.

At the end of the meeting, the Armenian Speaker of Parliament invited his Kazakh counterpart to pay an official visit to Armenia: the invitation was gladly accepted.