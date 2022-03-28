Azerbaijani troops haven’t pulled back from Russian peacekeeping area in Nagorno Karabakh – Foreign Ministry

YEREVAN, MARCH 28, ARMENPRESS. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia is pleased to note that the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairing countries gave a clear assessment to the latest escalation in Nagorno Karabakh, stating that it is a consequence of the Azerbaijani troops movements, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

“The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation said that it called on the Azerbaijani side to pull back its army units. And on March 27 the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation released a statement saying that the Azerbaijani side has withdrawn its units from the Parukh settlement of Nagorno Karabakh. Nevertheless, we have to note that the Azerbaijani units’ invasion into the area of responsibility of the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Nagorno Karabakh still continues, which is reflected in the attached maps. We expect the peacekeeping contingent of the Russian Federation in Nagorno Karabakh to take concrete measures to stop the invasion of the Azerbaijani units into the area of responsibility of the peacekeepers and to withdraw the Azerbaijani armed forces. We emphasize the importance of a proper investigation into the actions of the peacekeeping contingent during the entire period of the Azerbaijani military invasion and for answers to a number of questions to be given,” the foreign ministry added.

The deployment locations of the Russian peacekeepers shown in the maps is taken from the Russian Defense Ministry website.

The map describing the situation as of March 24, 2022 clearly shows that there are no Azerbaijani posts in the area of responsibility of the Russian peacekeepers. However, the map as of March 28 shows Azerbaijani posts in the area of responsibility of the Russian peacekeepers.