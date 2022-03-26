Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   27 March

Residents in Stepanakert ask international community to prevent Azerbaijani aggression

Residents in Stepanakert ask international community to prevent Azerbaijani aggression

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 26, ARMENPRESS. Residents of Stepanakert City gathered in the central plaza – the Revival Square – of the capital of Artsakh in a peaceful rally to address the international community to help ensure their safety.

The people of Artsakh called on the international community and international organizations to prevent a new genocide by Azerbaijan and the exodus of Armenians from Artsakh, ARMENPRESS correspondent reported from Stepanakert.

The residents of Artsakh also called on the international community to recognize the independence of the Republic of Artsakh for their salvation and safety.

The rally was organized by the Women of Artsakh for the Future of Artsakh initiative.








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]