Artsakh authorities officially ask Putin to ramp up peacekeeping presence amid Azerbaijani ceasefire violations

YEREVAN, MARCH 26, ARMENPRESS. President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan chaired a session of the Security Council on March 25, where a decision was made to officially apply to President of Russia Vladimir Putin based on the military-political situation in Artsakh and the provisions of the 2020 November 9 trilateral statement.

In the official letter to Putin, it was noted that since deployment the Russian peacekeepers in Artsakh generally acted with high effectiveness and implemented their objectives.

Numerous problems caused by the military-political leadership of Azerbaijan were resolved with the direct, swift and effective participation of the peacekeeping contingent, thanks to which Artsakh started to overcome the consequences of the war. However, since March 8 of 2022, the Azerbaijani side has launched a high intensity humanitarian, psychological and military aggression.

After presenting in detail the Azerbaijani aggression against Artsakh, including the attack on Parukh and adjacent territories, the Security Council made a number of proposals:

“The Security Council of the Republic of Artsakh made a decision to address you, and ask you to take measures so that Azerbaijan’s leadership adheres to the 2020 November 9 statement’s provisions. The people of Artsakh need security conditions in order for us to live on our own historic land and deal with treating the wounds of the war. But, as we mentioned, the Azerbaijani attacks make our everyday peaceful lives impossible, therefore we find additional security measures to be necessary.

Thus, we find the active number of the peacekeeping personnel and technical equipment as envisaged by the statement to be insufficient for the full implementation of the peacekeeping mission in Artsakh, taking into consideration the growing and expanding nature of the military aspirations of Azerbaijan. We are asking you, in addition to suppressing the ongoing Azerbaijani aggression and achieving their pullback to their initial positions, to revise the current number of the Russian peacekeeping contingent and its service equipment and correspondingly increase the number of servicemen and military equipment.

Let us add that the authorities of Artsakh have developed constructive working mutual-relations with the peacekeeping contingent, and we are ready to provide the necessary accommodation conditions for the contingent’s personnel. The upcoming construction works for this purpose are already initiated,” the Security Council said in the letter addressed to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

On March 24-25 the Azerbaijani troops attacked Artsakh military positions and invaded the Parukh village.

Azeri drone strikes killed 3 Artsakh troops and wounded 15 others.