As a result of Azerbaijan's criminal actions, 14 servicemen received various degrees of injuries. Artsakh's Ombudsman

YEREVAN, 25 MARCH, ARMENPRESS. Artsakh’s Human Rights Defender Gegham Stepanyan got acquainted with the health condition of the servicemen wounded as a result of the March 25 actions of Azerbaijan at the Stepanakert Military Hospital, ARMENPRESS reports Stepanyan wrote on his Facebook page.

"According to the verified information at the moment, 14 people received various degrees of injuries. Doctors assess the condition of 10 people as mild, 1 as moderate, 1 as severe, and 2 as extremely severe.

Private conversations with the wounded revealed that almost all cases of injuries were registered due to the use of drones by the Azerbaijani Armed Forces.

Such actions against military personnel in the context of the ceasefire should be considered as crimes and violations of international humanitarian law. The private conversations with the wounded have shown that some of them were deliberately targeted by drones as they tried to provide first aid to injured friends. It is reported that the Azerbaijani side, while being able to observe unhindered by UAVs, struck at the moment when a humanitarian operation was being carried out by the military personnel.

In the conditions of systematic ethnic cleansing and genocidal actions carried out by the military-political leadership of Azerbaijan, the Artsakh Defense Forces indisputably carry out self-defense enshrined in international documents to ensure the right to life and existence of the people of Artsakh”, Stepanyan wrote.