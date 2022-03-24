Armenian government to subsidize Poti-Port Kavkaz ferry connection for imports and exports

YEREVAN, MARCH 24, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian government will subsidize the Poti-Port Kavkaz regular ferry connection for imports or exports.

The decision was made at the March 24 Cabinet meeting.

“Armenia faces various problems while importing or exporting, the Upper Lars road gets closed and leads to vehicle congestion from different sides. In this new situation, when food security is a top priority for every country, there is a need for fundamental solutions. We suggest subsidizing the Poti-Kavkaz regular ferry connection, which is carried out twice a week, in order to be able in a certain period of time to shift a significant part of our logistic shipments to railway mode,” Minister of Economy Vahan Kerobyan said.