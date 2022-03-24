We are now at the most critical moment in history of Third Republic, says Armenian Prime Minister

YEREVAN, MARCH 24, ARMENPRESS. We are now at the most critical moment in the history of the Third Republic of Armenia, a point where the Armenian statehood appeared not once, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at the Cabinet meeting.

“In order for us to be able to reach a desirable resolution from this same historic point, we need unprecedented flexibility, a complete and unemotional condition. We need new formulas of mentality. And we must sail our ship to a peaceful destination from this stormy geopolitical ocean that we found ourselves in. I am convinced that we will do this, and perhaps this is our historic mission,” PM Pashinyan said, emphasizing that what’s happening in the world now began with what happened to us and what’s happening today will directly impact us.

Speaking on economic issues, Pashinyan said: “I also want to speak about optimistic news. We must note that we have good grounds to maintain our economic activity. For example, with the data of the first 20 days of March against the same period of the previous year, the number of transactions recorded with point-of-sale machines in Armenia increased with 510,000, while turnover grew more than 60 billion drams. This certainly is not a fundamental indicator, but this is a positive signal which is connected to the fact that in 2022 we have a big flow of people into Armenia and this will create rather good economic effects.”

He added that in February Armenia recorded a record number of registered workplaces at 646,077 (10,3% increase against 2021 and 12,7% increase against 2019).

Average salary stood at 223,235 drams, which is a 9% increase against 2021 and 25,3% increase against 2019.