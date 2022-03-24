Madeleine Albright, first female US secretary of state, dies

YEREVAN, MARCH 24, ARMENPRESS. Madeleine Albright, the first female US secretary of state and who helped steer Western foreign policy in the aftermath of the Cold War, has died, CNN reported citing a statement from the Albright family.

She was 84 years old.

The cause was cancer, Albright's family said in a statement Wednesday.

Albright was a central figure in President Bill Clinton's administration, first serving as US ambassador to the United Nations before becoming the nation's top diplomat in his second term.

President Joe Biden paid tribute to Albright in a lengthy statement Wednesday, calling her a "force" and saying working with her during the 1990s while he was on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee was among the highlights of his Senate career.

"When I think of Madeleine, I will always remember her fervent faith that 'America is the indispensable nation,'" said Biden, who ordered flags at the White House and all federal buildings to be flown at half-staff in Albright's honor.

"Few leaders have been so perfectly suited for the times in which they served," Clinton said in a statement. "As a child in war-torn Europe, Madeleine and her family were twice forced to flee their home. When the end of the Cold War ushered in a new era of global interdependence, she became America's voice at the UN, then took the helm at the State Department, where she was a passionate force for freedom, democracy, and human rights."

Clinton later told CNN's Wolf Blitzer that he had recently spoken with his former top diplomat.