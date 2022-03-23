No response from Azerbaijan yet after OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship hands over Armenian proposals

YEREVAN, MARCH 23, ARMENPRESS. There is nothing unacceptable for Armenia in the 5-point proposal of Azerbaijan, and Armenia supplemented the entire agenda of the potential talks over a peace treaty with its proposals, the Armenian Minister of Foreign Affairs Ararat Mirzoyan said in parliament when asked by MP Arusyak Julhakyan whether Armenia received a response from the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship over the request to organize negotiations.

“You also mentioned that Armenia responded to the five-point proposal by Azerbaijan and I am asking you to once again present the details of Armenia’s response, and I am also asking you to inform us whether or not we have a response from Azerbaijan around our response to their proposal,” MP Julhakyan asked the FM.

FM Mirzoyan said these questions require additional clarifications.

“After we said that we responded to Azerbaijan there were some comments, part of which were inaccurate comments because the assessments claimed as if Armenia rejected Azerbaijan’s proposals. Essentially there is nothing unacceptable for Armenia in Azerbaijan’s proposals, but it is another matter that these proposals weren’t entirely addressing the entire agenda of possible negotiations. And thus for a comprehensive peace we amended, supplemented the agenda and submitted it to the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship. I have been notified from OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairing countries that these proposals have been handed over to official Baku. We don’t have a response from Baku so far,” Mirzoyan said.

The FM reminded that the Armenian proposals were published in ARMENPRESS.