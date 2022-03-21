Armenia holds active talks with Iran on establishing North-South int’l transportation route

YEREVAN, MARCH 21, ARMENPRESS. Armenia continues deepening the traditional friendly relations with Iran and for this purpose Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan met two times with Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said at the session of the parliamentary standing committee on foreign affairs.

“In order to deepen the traditional friendly relations with Iran, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan met on August 5, 2021, with Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi during his working visit in Iran. The next meeting took place in Dushanbe on September 17 of the same year. The further development of the Armenian-Iranian multilateral relations and the developments taking place in the region were discussed during these meetings”, the FM said.

He said that in the end of the year the government of Iran adopted a decision on opening a general consulate in Armenia’s town of Kapan, adding that the Armenian side is discussing the issue of opening a general consulate in Tabriz.

“Active talks are underway with Iran to establish a North-South international transportation route”, the FM said.