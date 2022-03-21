Comrades arrested amid ongoing investigation of conscript’s death

YEREVAN, MARCH 21, ARMENPRESS. Two servicemen are under arrest amid an ongoing investigation into the death of Private Albert Siroyan.

Both suspects are comrades of the victim serving in the same military base.

One of them is arrested on suspicion of violating the code of conduct by humiliations, hazing or other violent actions (Paragraph 1, Article 359). The other suspect is arrested on abuse of power, negligence committed by an officer on duty (Paragraph 1, Article 375).

Private Siroyan’s body was found on March 16 in his military position. The body had a gunshot wound which according to authorities was inflicted by Siroyan’s service rifle. Military investigators said they’ve launched a criminal case on Article 360.1 Paragraph 2/3 of the Criminal Code, indicating that they have reasons to believe that Private Siroyan’s death was suicide and co-servicemen are suspected in unintentional abetment to suicide.