Armenian FM meets with NATO First Deputy Secretary General, delivers remarks at North Atlantic Council

YEREVAN, MARCH 17, ARMENPRESS. Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan met with NATO First Deputy Secretary General Mircea Geoană in Brussels on March 17.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press servic eof the MFA Armenia, Ararat Mirzoyan expressed satisfaction with the existing political dialogue with NATO. In this context, the implementation of the Individual Partnership Action Plan was highlighted as an effective tool for developing cooperation.

The sides also referred to the participation of Armenian peacekeeping units in international peacekeeping missions and Armenia's contribution to strengthening international security and stability.

Issues related to regional security were discussed. Ararat Mirzoyan presented the situation on the Armenia-Azerbaijan border, the situation in Nagorno Karabakh, the ceasefire violations by Azerbaijan, the actions aimed at creating a humanitarian crisis in Nagorno Karabakh, the facts of psychological pressure on the civilian population.

Ararat Mirzoyan and Mircea Geoană exchanged views on the process of normalization of relations between Armenia and Turkey.

On the same day the Armenian FM delivered a speech at the North Atlantic Council, where he referred to the Armenia-NATO cooperation over the past 30 years, the consequences of Azerbaijan's aggression against Artsakh in 2020, the humanitarian issues that need to be urgently resolved, in particular, the issues of Armenian prisoners of war illegally detained in Azerbaijan and the entry of international organizations into Nagorno-Karabakh, as well as the prospects and opportunities for the settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict under the mandate of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs, the negotiations on a peace treaty without preconditions between Armenia and Azerbaijan, as well as a number of international and regional security issues.