Serviceman found dead in military position, investigation underway

YEREVAN, MARCH 17, ARMENPRESS. Authorities are investigating the death of a serviceman at a military position, the Ministry of Defense said in a statement on March 17.

“On March 16, around 21:10, the body of conscripted serviceman Private Albert L. Siroyan (born 2002) of a military base of the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Armenia was found with a gunshot wound to the jaw in a military position deployed in the country’s south-eastern direction. An investigation is underway to fully determine the circumstances of the incident,” the Ministry of Defense said.